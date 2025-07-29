St. Paul cyberattack: What we know so far

The Brief St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says the city suffered a digital security breach by a targeted attacker starting last Friday. Wireless internet is down in all city buildings as they investigate the scope of the cyberattack. Emergency services and 911 dispatch remain intact. The City of St. Paul requested assistance from the Minnesota National Guard's cyber protection support unit, which Gov. Tim Walz activated immediately.



The City of St. Paul has shut down its wireless internet and the Minnesota National Guard has been activated after a cyberattack on the city, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.

St. Paul cyberattack

What we know:

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said at a Tuesday news conference that early Friday morning, the city’s cyber security protection systems detected suspicious activity on the network, which triggered an immediate response.

Carter has declared a state of emergency in St. Paul.

"This was not a system glitch or technical error. This was a deliberate, coordinated digital attack carried out by a sophisticated external actor intentionally and criminally targeting our city’s information infrastructure," Carter said.

St. Paul cyberattack – What is being impacted?

What they're saying:

Carter said on Monday, the city initiated a full shutdown of their information systems as a defensive measure to contain the threat. Wireless internet is down in city buildings, the St. Paul library’s collection management systems are down, as is network access for internal applications.

Carter said they are intentional, proactive decisions taken to isolate and secure city systems.

"They are necessary steps to limit exposure, preserve system integrity and protect sensitive information as investigation continues," Carter said. "This breach was intentionally caused by a criminal, external threat actor."

Carter said city employees are urged to take precautionary steps to safeguard their digital security both in their personal and professional lives.

"We are the victims of a serious crime," said Jamie Wascalus, St. Paul’s Director for the Office of Technology and Communications.

Carter said he is not aware of a ransom being demanded after the cyberattack. He also didn’t speculate on the motive for the attack. It’s not fully clear what or how much private information might have been compromised by the cyberattack.

Emergency systems intact

Why you should care:

Mayor Carter says St. Paul’s emergency services and 911 operations center remains intact.

Libraries are still open, recreation centers remain open, but wireless internet in those buildings has been temporarily shut off.

Minnesota National Guard activated

Big picture view:

Carter said because the scope of the incident exceeds what the city can handle, they’ve asked for assistance from local, state and federal officials, including the FBI and the Minnesota National Guard.

Gov. Walz on Tuesday activated the National Guard’s cyber protection support immediately.

"We are committed to working alongside the City of Saint Paul to restore cybersecurity as quickly as possible," said Gov. Walz. "The Minnesota National Guard’s cyber forces will collaborate with city, state, and federal officials to resolve the situation and mitigate lasting impacts. Above all, we are committed to protecting the safety and security of the people of Saint Paul."