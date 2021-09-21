St. Paul wins for best drinking water in Minnesota

Saint Paul Regional Water Services is taking home the "Best in Glass" trophy for drinking water in Minnesota and moving forward in the competition for the best drinking water nationally.

The water taste test took place last week in Duluth at the annual conference for the Minnesota section of the American Water Works Association.

Conference participants tried water samples from water utilities across the state and landed on Saint Paul, Rochester, Moorhead and St. Peter as the top four choices for Minnesota's best drinking water. In the next round of the competition, a panel of water industry experts examined the taste, color, odor and mouth feel of the four samples to choose the "Best in Glass" winner. After a blind taste test of the room-temperature water, the judges unanimously voted for Saint Paul Regional Water Services.

The winner advances to the Best of the Best water taste test against other section winners from across the country at the 2022 Annual Conference of the American Water Works Association.