St. Paul apartment concerns raise questions about crime, drugs

Concerned residents packed a meeting Thursday night to express concerns about an apartment complex that a St. Paul police report described as a "hub" of narcotic trafficking in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

Crime, drugs concerns

Kimball Court, which is located near Snelling and University avenues, serves those transitioning out of homelessness and often struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Residents say drug trafficking and other crimes at or near the complex have gotten out of control, leaving many of them feeling unsafe in their own neighborhood.

At the meeting, residents circulated an October police report that describes the complex as a "hub for most of the narcotic traffic," in the area and mentions other crimes, including robberies and thefts.

"My tenant saw two people throw meth to people down below and catch it," said Andrea Suchy-Shinn, a landlord who also lives nearby. "My tenant who lives four doors down from Kimball Court was almost stabbed."

She said police are doing what they can, but she does not feel that the city is adequately addressing the problems.

"It’s quite unpleasant because these people don’t know how to behave correctly," said Daniel Sarasti, who pointed out that the issues have spilled into other areas, including bus stops.

Expansion plans

In October, Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, which owns and operates the complex, secured funding from the city to renovate and expand it, something that drew sharp criticism from residents.

"All of us are feeling the impacts of homelessness — unsheltered homelessness and the opioid crisis in our community. And housing first is the solution to that," said Chris LaTondresse, the organization’s president and CEO.

But not everyone agrees.

"Why on Earth add to that? That doesn’t make any sense," said Suchy-Shinn.

Beacon said it installed no trespassing signs and is considering the addition of security cameras.