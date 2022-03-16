St. Patrick's Day 2022 events: Parades in Twin Cities metro

article

Minnesota will join the rest of the world in marking St. Patrick's Day on Thursday.

Parades and other celebrations are planned in the Twin Cities to mark the celebration of Ireland's most famous patron saint – along with everything Irish.

St. Paul St. Patrick's Day Parade

Arguably the capitol of all St. Patty’s-related events in Minnesota, the state’s capitol city will once again host a parade starting at noon at Rice Park and traveling down 5th Street, ending in front of CHS Field, a reversal of the parade's traditional route.

Immediately after parade-goers can attend the Ballpark Hooley at CHS Field immediately from 12 to 3 p.m., featuring live music, Irish dancers and beer specials. Tickets for the event run $5 if purchased in advance or $10 at the gate.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the Landmark Center

The Landmark Center in St. Paul will also hold an event on Thursday to mark the holiday. That celebration produced by the Irish Music and Dance Association will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature Celtic music, dancing, authentic vendors.

The event will also be live-streamed but tickets are required to view the stream.

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is required for visitors.

Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 54th annual Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to Columbia Heights on Thursday, with a parade set to start at 40th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street at 6 p.m.

The parade will go west on 40th at Van Buren, hang a left on Mill Street NE, and end at John P. Murzyn Hall at 530 Mill Street NE.

At Murzyn Hall, the Blarney Blast, a family-friend celebration, will follow the parade with Irish dancers, live music, Irish food, and more.

World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hopkins

Hopkins will once again host what they say is likely the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. The four-block celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. at the American Legion at 10 12th Avenue South in Hopkins and travel east down Mainstreet towards the Elks Lodge at 30 8th Avenue South.

Advertisement

Anyone is welcome to join the festivities.