St. Joseph neighbors come together to search for missing dog

A 2-year-old Yorkie-mix named Huevo has now been missing in the St. Cloud area for three days. This week, strangers from around the community are coming together to support the pet’s owners in a search across St. Joseph.

"I spend most of my time trying to find my puppy," owner Kalina Skillingstad said. The search for her lost dog is even more urgent because Huevo needs medication for a health condition.

Last week, Skillingstad left Huevo with a dog sitter. He was supposed to stay in St. Joseph for a few weeks, however, after only a few minutes, sitter Megan Holderness says the dog got spooked and ran away.

"I’m very sad that this is happening, I’m very upset that I let this happen on my watch… I’m feeling awful," Holderness told FOX 9 on Tuesday.

Huevo was last spotted near St Joseph’s Veterinary Hospital. Ever since then, neighbors have been canvassing the area, knocking on doors, handing out 800 flyers, putting up yard signs, and even searching with thermal drones.

"The entire community has stepped up. It has really gone viral from friends and neighbors, strangers I don’t know in St. Joe," Skillingstad said. "I can’t thank this community enough."

Now, after searching across the town, their minds are drifting to the worst conclusion. They suspect someone may have nabbed the dog, perhaps to give away as a Christmas gift.

"You stole one of the most precious things in our life that makes our family have joy," Skillingstad said. "Please just find it in your heart to return him to his rightful owners."

The Skillingstad family says people in and around St. Cloud shouldn’t actively search for the dog, but instead look around their own homes and properties. If you see Huevo, don’t approach or call after the dog, but instead quickly call the phone number listed on signs seen around town.