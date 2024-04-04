Woman shot 6 times, in stable condition in St. Cloud domestic shooting; suspect dead

A man is dead and a woman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute in St. Cloud Wednesday night, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Police say they responded to a home in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast on a report of multiple gunshots just before 7:30 p.m. The caller said the victim was injured in the front yard.

Officers found the victim, a 34-year-old woman, in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she is reportedly in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

The woman was found to have been shot six times.

Police then found a 35-year-old man, later identified as the suspect, dead inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say they determined there was a domestic dispute between the suspect and the victim, who both live at the home with shared children. Officials add the children were inside the home during the shooting, but none of them were physically injured.

Police say the suspect shot the victim in the entryway and front steps area of the home. A doorbell camera reportedly captured 13 gunshots.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is reportedly conducting an autopsy on the man's body. He has not been identified.

Authorities say the case is still being investigated and more information would be released later.