Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Stearns County, Todd County

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child’s window

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

A grey squirrel on a garden fence, looking for food, following recent snow on 18th March 2018 in West Norwood in South London, United Kingdom. (photo by Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. - A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home.

East Grand Forks Police said they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom.

The man told officers he had been watching ball games on television and noticed a squirrel on his bird feeder, according to police. He told officers he shot a .22-caliber rifle from his bedroom window at the squirrel and believed he hit the animal.

He told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it "war" when they got into his bird feeder, according to court documents.

The man’s wife said to him, "Well, I told you" as he was being arrested, police said.

The man is charged with recklessly handling a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor, and a felony count of discharging a firearm within a municipality. He faces up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the felony charge.