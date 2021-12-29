St. Paul police: Man dies from injuries 7 days after reporting attack

Seven days after reporting being assaulted, a St. Paul man died from his injuries, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department said 51-year-old Carlos Rocha called police on Dec. 20 to report he had been punched by someone while in his apartment building on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North.

On Monday, St. Paul firefighters stopped by Rocha's apartment to check on him and found him dead.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and concluded Rocha died because on injures suffered during the assault on Dec. 20.

No arrests have been made, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.