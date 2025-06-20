Expand / Collapse search
Special Olympics Minnesota showcasing 2K+ athletes in Twin Cities

By
Published  June 20, 2025 9:31pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9
Special Olympics Minnesota 2025 underway

Special Olympics Minnesota 2025 underway

Special Olympics Minnesota is at the University of Minnesota this weekend, with more than 2,000 athletes competing across multiple sport categories.

The Brief

    • More than 2,000 athletes are competing in the Special Olympics Minnesota games on the University of Minnesota campus this weekend.
    • Events include basketball, track and field, swimming and gymnastics.
    • Next year the Special Olympics USA games will be hosted in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Special Olympics Minnesota is at the University of Minnesota this weekend, with athletes competing all day Friday in sports such as basketball and track and field.

Special Olympics Minnesota kicks off

What we know:

Athletes were excited to have fun doing the sports they love, with a crowd of family, friends, and fans cheering them on.

Friday kicked off with track and field events, from 25-meter walks, to shot put, and the four-by-one.

For some people, it's a familiar affair every year to support their athletes.

Special Olympics meaning

What they're saying:

This weekend there are a total of 2,000 athletes competing.

To make this all happen, there are also 1,700 volunteers and 850 coaches. For one mom, seeing her son compete for more than 20 years and get first place in some events makes her emotional.

"It brings me to tears actually, because they have this opportunity to be in something that they can enjoy and compete in, and they can have the chance to win and be a part of all this," said Sue Kern, a mother of an athlete.

"It’s talking to people, it’s seeing the smiles on our athletes' faces. It’s the happiness, it’s the joy that this event brings to the table," said Bill Fish, President and CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota.

Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games

Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games

The Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games began on June 10, with FOX 9’s Leon Purvis onsite speaking with coaches and athletes during the opening ceremony.

What's next:

Next year is the Special Olympics USA games right here in Minnesota.

Events still to come this weekend are basketball, track and field, swimming, and gymnastics.

