Special election for Justin Eichorn’s senate seat happening Tuesday

The Brief A special election to fill the seat vacated by Justin Eichorn is happening Tuesday. Republican candidate Keri Heintzeman is squaring off against DFL candidate Denise Slipy. Eichorn resigned from his Minnesota Senate seat after an arrest for alleged soliciting a child prostitute.



We should know by Tuesday night who is replacing Justin Eichorn in Minnesota Senate District 6.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the seat that represents Brainerd, and stretches to areas north including Grand Rapids. DFL candidate Denise Slipy is squaring off against Republican Keri Heintzeman.

The seat is open after Eichorn resigned due to his arrest in an alleged child prostitution sting.

Senate District 6 primary results

What we know:

Keri Heintzeman defeated seven other candidates, earning a whopping 46.7% of the vote, to earn the GOP nomination. Denise Slipy was the only DFL candidate running and will represent the party.

Dig deeper:

Heintzeman is the wife of Rep. Josh Heintzeman, the Minnesota House rep for the Brainerd area. Heintzeman previously worked as a district director for the Trump 2024 campaign and owns a recreational rental business in Nisswa.

Her opponent, Slipy, is an environmental health and safety professional who lists a number of public service roles on her website, including working as a CPR instructor, reserve police officer, a first responder in Crow Wing County, OSHA outreach instructor, and a volunteer firefighter.

Senate District 6 seat vacated

The backstory:

The two candidates will face off for the seat left vacant by Sen. Justin Eichorn, who resigned after he was reportedly caught up in a prostitution sting.

Police say Eichorn attempted to solicit a teen girl for sex but was really texting with an undercover police officer in Bloomington. He was arrested when he allegedly showed up to meet with the girl and is now facing federal charges in the case. He resigned days after his arrest.

He resigned from his Minnesota Senate seat on March 20, before state lawmakers could file a motion to expel him.