Southwest LRT project nears completion, opening date announcement expected this fall

The Brief Testing for the Southwest Light Rail extension is on schedule, with completion expected by November or December. Metro Transit plans to announce the official opening date this fall, with the line set to welcome riders in 2027. The final phase includes extensive safety tests and hiring, with the last major construction in the Kenwood neighborhood.



After years of planning, construction and delays, the Southwest Light Rail project is finally approaching the finish line.

Checking in on the Southwest Light Rail’s progress

What we know:

Metro Transit Deputy General Nick Thompson said, "Everywhere we go we're asked when does it open and we can say that this fall we will announce the opening day, which will be in 2027."

Engineers are wrapping up the last stages of construction and system testing, aiming to finish by November or December. Testing is happening in four phases:

The first phase, from Eden Prairie to St. Louis Park, finished in June. Now, crews are testing in Minneapolis, from Target Field heading west. Later this summer, the full route from Target Field to Eden Prairie will be tested end to end. After these phases, Metro Transit Operations will take over for final system checks before opening to the public.

Thompson said, "We're testing this in four phases. The first one from Eden Prairie to St. Louis Park was completed in June. We are now testing in Minneapolis and Target Field out to the west in Minneapolis. And then our final test later this summer will begin testing the system from the beginning to the end, Target Field to Eden Prairie. After that, it's all done. It turns over to Metro Transit Operations to do their final testing of running the system before we welcome customers on the Green line."

The last major piece of construction is the tunnel in the Kenwood neighborhood of Minneapolis, where final systems are being installed. Once that’s finished, trains will begin running the full route for timing tests and operational checks. The project has involved about 4,000 different federal, state and local tests. These cover everything from pedestrian and car crossings to making sure freight trains and light rail trains can safely share corridors.

Emergency scenarios are also being tested with local fire and police departments.

"Test both for pedestrian crossings, car crossings. We are operating in a freight rail corridor. So we've got to test when a freight train goes by and a light rail train that the systems work together. We also got to prepare for emergencies. So we do a lot of emergency testing, hoping that we'll never need that. But we're testing with the fire departments, police departments, emergency responders. We're testing all potential scenarios so that we are ready for anything when opens," Thompson said.

Technical glitches are being identified and fixed as they come up. Hiring is also underway, with plans to add about a third more staff to the Metro Transit rail system.

"We're in a good spot for that, and we'll be ready when we open," Thompson said.

History of the Southwest LRT project

The backstory:

The Southwest Light Rail/ Green Line project began with a groundbreaking in late November 2018, bringing together leaders from federal, state and local levels after two decades of planning. The project has faced challenges, including budget increases, timeline extensions and the pandemic. Peter McLaughlin, Hennepin County commissioner, said in 2018, "This would not be happening today without governor Dayton."

The finish line is now in sight, with the community looking forward to the new transit option.

Timeline:

The groundbreaking took place in November 2018, following 20 years of planning. Construction has continued through winter and summer, with major milestones including the completion of the Eden Prairie to St. Louis Park segment in June. Final testing and construction are expected to wrap up by the end of the year, and the opening date will be announced in the fall, with service starting in 2027. The project has required coordination across many agencies and years of work, with each phase bringing the system closer to operation.

What we don't know:

The exact opening date for the Southwest Light Rail has not been announced yet.

More information, including hiring opportunities, can be found here: