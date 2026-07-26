Stolen car chase ends on Highway 52 ramp in South St. Paul: 2 arrested, 1 still at large

The Brief South St. Paul police chased a stolen vehicle from a gas station on Concord Street near 494 late Sunday morning. Two men were arrested after the car crashed and the occupants fled on foot; a third person is still at large. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including K9 teams, assisted in the search.



A chase involving a stolen vehicle in South St. Paul Sunday morning ended with two arrests and a search for a third suspect after a crash near Highway 52.

Officers chase stolen vehicle from gas station to highway

What we know:

Around 11:30 a.m., South St. Paul police say they found a stolen vehicle parked at gas pumps at a business on Concord Street near Interstate 494. When officers tried to arrest the people inside, the driver sped off, drove over a median and got onto I-494 westbound, starting a chase.

The chase continued for about a mile before the car lost control trying to take the ramp to southbound Highway 52, and slid into the grassy median. Three people inside ran from the car in different directions. Officers quickly set up a ground and air search for the suspects. Two men were found and arrested without incident.

Both were booked into the Dakota County Jail, and the case will be sent to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office for possible charges. The search for the third person continues, and police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Law enforcement agencies team up for search

The backstory:

The South St. Paul Police Department got help from several agencies, including Inver Grove Heights and West St. Paul police, Minnesota State Patrol, and K9 teams from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and Woodbury Police Department. This large response helped officers cover ground quickly and safely bring two people into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the third person who ran from the car, or whether the stolen vehicle has been linked to other crimes. The names of those arrested have not been shared, and charges are still pending.