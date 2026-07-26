Jackson Koivun wins 3M Open in third PGA Tour start: ‘That’s what you train for’

The Brief Jackson Koivun shot a 5-under par 66 on Sunday to hold off a late surge from Scottie Scheffler to win the 3M Open. Koivun finished at 25-under par, a new 3M Open scoring record, and got his first PGA Tour win in his third professional start. Minnesota native Muzzy Donohue shot a 7-under par 64 on Sunday to finish at 11-under par for the tournament.



Jackson Koivun has been on the PGA Tour for about a month, and on Sunday became a winner for the first time in his professional career at the 3M Open.

Jackson Koivun wins 3M Open

How it happened:

Koivun shot a final round 5-under par 66 to finish 25-under par, a 3M Open tournament record, to win by three shots. He entered the day with a three-shot lead, and led by as many as five during the final round.

Koivun, 21, takes home more than $1.6 million for his first tour win. He also gets a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and moves up to No. 70 in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That matters because two weeks remain in the PGA regular season, and the top-70 advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs for a chance at $10 million.

Koivun had to fend off some of the biggest names in golf, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to earn his first tour win in just his third professional start. Koivun shot an 10-under par 62 on Saturday to put himself in position.

"That’s what we train for, that’s the position we all strive to be in. You want to be leading a PGA Tour event, that’s what you train for, you work for," Koivun said. "Once you’re finally in it, you just gotta keep your head down and commit to every single golf shot. Fortunately it worked out for me."

Critical par save on No. 9

The backstory:

Koivun said one of the biggest moments of his final round was a par save to close out the front nine. He hit his approach shot into the bunker on the par-4, got it to about 15 feet and sunk the putt. He finished the front side with a 3-under par 32.

At the time, a miss would’ve cut his lead to two, with Scheffler making a late push.

"The putt on nine might be the biggest putt I made all week. Scoreboard was right there, I saw exactly how I stood. If I missed that, I only had a two-shot lead where last time I checked I had a five-shot lead," Koivun said. "Making that was huge for my momentum. Those are the ones that keep the train on the tracks."

Muzzy Donohue’s special week

Why you should care:

Former St. Thomas Academy standout Muzzy Donohue had a week he’ll never forget at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Donohue got an exemption to play in the 3M Open after winning the Minnesota State Open, taking home a $14,000 prize.

Donohue shot a final round 7-under par 64 to finish at 11-under par for the tournament, and in a tie for 34th. That earned him a payday of a little more than $64,000. Donohue shot a 63 on Friday to make the 36-hole cut by four shots.

What we don't know:

Potentially up next for Donohue's golf season: A trip to PGA Tour Q-school to try and earn a card, and perhaps a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.