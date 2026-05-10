Fridley shooting: Woman in critical condition after be shot while driving
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman while she was driving in Fridley.
A juvenile female was also in the SUV with the woman when she was shot, but authorities say the juvenile was not injured.
Fridley shooting critically injures woman
What we know:
Investigators say they responded to a reported shooting at about 9:03 p.m. in the area of Interstate 694 (I-694) and University Avenue Northeast.
Authorities then determined a woman driving an SUV north on University Avenue Northeast was shot by someone else in another motor vehicle.
The SUV then left the roadway before coming to a stop near the I-694 ramp, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
The woman who was shot was then taken to the hospital in critical condition before she was stabilized.
A juvenile who was also in the SUV was not injured.
No arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect or if the shooter and the victim knew each other.
Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Anoka County non-emergency dispatch at 763-324-1212.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.