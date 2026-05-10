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Fridley shooting: Woman in critical condition after be shot while driving

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Published  May 10, 2026 1:30pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Image shows authorities responding to a shooting in Fridley.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition, with authorities saying she is now stable.
    • The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the woman was driving an SUV north on University Avenue when she was shot by someone else in a motor vehicle.
    • A juvenile female was in the SUV at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
    • The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near I-694 and University Avenue Northeast on Saturday, May 9.

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman while she was driving in Fridley.

A juvenile female was also in the SUV with the woman when she was shot, but authorities say the juvenile was not injured. 

Fridley shooting critically injures woman 

What we know:

Investigators say they responded to a reported shooting at about 9:03 p.m. in the area of Interstate 694 (I-694) and University Avenue Northeast.

Authorities then determined a woman driving an SUV north on University Avenue Northeast was shot by someone else in another motor vehicle.

The SUV then left the roadway before coming to a stop near the I-694 ramp, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. 

The woman who was shot was then taken to the hospital in critical condition before she was stabilized. 

A juvenile who was also in the SUV was not injured. 

No arrests have been announced. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect or if the shooter and the victim knew each other. 

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Anoka County non-emergency dispatch at 763-324-1212. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyFridleyAnoka County