Fridley shooting: Woman in critical condition after be shot while driving

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The Brief Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition, with authorities saying she is now stable. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the woman was driving an SUV north on University Avenue when she was shot by someone else in a motor vehicle. A juvenile female was in the SUV at the time of the shooting but was not injured. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near I-694 and University Avenue Northeast on Saturday, May 9.



The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman while she was driving in Fridley.

A juvenile female was also in the SUV with the woman when she was shot, but authorities say the juvenile was not injured.

Fridley shooting critically injures woman

What we know:

Investigators say they responded to a reported shooting at about 9:03 p.m. in the area of Interstate 694 (I-694) and University Avenue Northeast.

Authorities then determined a woman driving an SUV north on University Avenue Northeast was shot by someone else in another motor vehicle.

The SUV then left the roadway before coming to a stop near the I-694 ramp, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The woman who was shot was then taken to the hospital in critical condition before she was stabilized.

A juvenile who was also in the SUV was not injured.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect or if the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Anoka County non-emergency dispatch at 763-324-1212.