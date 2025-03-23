Some VA workers in St. Paul returning to work, future murky

The Brief Some VA workers received emails last week stating their termination has been rescinded, being told not to return to work until further notice. They will receive back pay from the termination date. Meanwhile, some VA workers have to return to work on Monday morning at 8 a.m.



The reorganization of Veterans Affairs has many employees wondering if they have a job or not. The agency that provides healthcare and services for millions of veterans is going through cuts under the Trump Administration.

Probationary employee's future at VA in limbo

What we know:

FOX 9 has been talking to employees at the VA who are trying to understand their fate. John Helcl worked at the Veteran’s Affairs office in St. Paul. He was initially told he was fired, but now he’s being told to come back to work on Monday, and that he’ll get back pay for the time that he was off, believing he was terminated.

Multiple emails from the VA

What they're saying:

Helcl is a veteran who worked in the debt management center for a month and a day.

On Friday he received an email saying in part: "The notification of termination during probationary period will be removed from your personnel file. You will receive back pay from the date of notification of termination."

It goes on to say: "You are not to return to duty at this time. You may be ordered to return to duty at any time while you’re on administrative leave."

Moments later he received another email saying he needed to be there Monday morning. Then it goes on to say: "If you choose not to return to duty, please advise your supervisor in writing of your resignation.

Helcl and other federal workers are scrambling on what to do next.

"My kids are on spring break next week, and we didn't plan to have any sort of daycare or anything, because I’ve been gone since February 14, so I was going to stay home and be dad. Well, now more people like me are in a pinch," said Helcl.

What's next:

Helcl says he’s working with his supervisor to determine whether that start date can be flexible so he doesn’t lose his job a second time.