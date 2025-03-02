Minneapolis Veterans Affairs research workers laid off amid federal cuts

The Brief At least 12 employees at the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Minneapolis got laid off. Positions impacted researchers, engineers, and technicians. Probationary employees were impacted.



The Veterans Affairs Healthcare System serves about 100,000 veterans in the Minneapolis area. The VA is assessing how it will be impacted by government spending cuts.

Cuts at Minneapolis VA health care system

What we know:

No medical staff are impacted by these cuts, but 12 other employees are being laid off. FOX 9 is told some of the jobs impacted are researchers, engineers, and technicians. A former employee, who did not want to be identified, has worked at the Minneapolis VA for about six years in a variety of roles.

How grant researchers laid off impact VA

What they're saying:

That employee was laid off on Monday. She researched medical grant funding. It was a job she started six months ago, so she was considered a probationary employee. She told FOX 9 that these research jobs can bring in critical dollars for veterans.

"Without having a grants manager to assist in applying for healthcare-related funds, we won't have any health research funds coming into the Minneapolis VA. In fiscal year 24 we had $30 million plus come into the Minneapolis VA for healthcare-related research," said the anonymous employee.

FOX 9 obtained the termination email the research employee received on Monday. She was told to turn in her computer and badge. In the email, it says it was performance-based. She also sent us her performance review and she received all exceptional.

Veterans also laid off

Veteran experience:

Another employee who was laid off last month and is a veteran was only with the Department of Veterans Affairs for a month and a day. He worked in the Debt Management Center, and he’s disappointed to be part of the cuts.

"As somebody who believes in fiscal responsibility, yes, I believe in managing it, but doing it from a little more of a thought-out method where you understand what the tactical impacts are with regard to administrative decisions," said John Helcl who was laid off by the VA.

According to the Associated Press, the VA temporarily stopped billions in cuts for contract services.

The AP added that the VA is concerned that it would hurt veteran health services.

We reached out to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to find out the basis of the layoffs that are federally mandated. They were unable to grant our request for an interview or provide a statement.