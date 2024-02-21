Ski hills, winter sports could be done for the season

Cooler weather last week allowed crews at Buck Hill to make snow for about 48 hours.

Now, Buck Hill Chief Operations Officer Nathan Birr says that was the last time they’ll make snow this season.

"Hopefully we’ll get some cooler temperatures, and maybe Mother Nature will give us another burst of natural snow, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for that," Birr told FOX 9. "She’s been a little finicky this winter."

DNR assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay says snow lovers could soon be out of luck.

"I’ve never seen a winter like this," Boulay told FOX 9. "Nobody alive can remember a winter like this… it really looks like this will be the warmest winter we’ve ever recorded. It’s not looking good for snow. Get a good look at the snow, it might not be here much longer."

Right now, the plan at Buck Hill is to remain open until Mar. 23.

But, Birr says that date could be moved up a week.

"Warm temperatures don’t help by any means, but we’re holding on to what we got it. It’s pretty whiteout here today," Birr finished.