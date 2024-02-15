Snow arrives for Loppet Cup in Minneapolis after mild winter season

After weeks of snow-making amid a mild winter in Minnesota, the Twin Cities finally saw some snow ahead of the Loppet Cup. But, it's not really helping race organizers.

The snow comes just as the final preparations are being made for the Cross-Country World Cup ski race at Theodore Wirth Park, where organizers have been closely watching the weather.

The race is the first World Cup held in the U.S. in over 20 years, and organizers have been trying to salvage the winter event amid a record-warm and nearly snowless season.

SKYFOX Drone captured aerials from what the course looked like just hours before the flakes started to fall. The entire course was covered entirely with man-made snow, which was a massive undertaking. But the work is done, and the extra snow that fell overnight just means extra grooming.

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Valentine's Day — largest storm of the season in the metro

"If it’s too sloppy and slushy, it will create a little bit more work for us to prepare the course, it wouldn't groom up as nicely," said Loppet director Claire Wilson.

However, Minnesota native Jessie Diggins is thrilled to race in her home state for the first time in over a decade, and she says they will make the best of whatever they get.

"We’ll just go out there and do it. So, if it makes the course slower, or whatever, we don't really care, we’re just grateful for snow when we get it," said Diggins.

The Afton native was among a large group of racers who flew straight from a previous race in Canada to the Twin Cities on Wednesday. And despite being a three-time Olympic medalist, Diggins said it will be the first time this weekend some of her family have seen her race in person.

"I’ve been looking forward to this for so long. It almost doesn’t feel real, because this is something I’ve thought about for years and years and years," said Diggins.

The Cross-Country World Cup starts this weekend with sprint races on Saturday, Feb. 17, and distance races on Sunday, Feb. 18. To learn more, visit the Loppet Cup website here.