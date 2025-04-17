Smoking marijuana in Minneapolis parks could be banned, but likely not enforced

The Brief On Wednesday, Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board Commissioners considered the enforcement of smoking marijuana in city parks. Minnesota law does not currently prohibit the use of marijuana in public places, instead leaving the decision up to local jurisdictions. Supporters say tying an ordinance to a petty misdemeanor, and subsequent fine, would further enhance compliance. Meanwhile, its detractors worried about people of color being disproportionately affected. A vote to adopt enforcement action was split, and failed to gain approval.



Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board (MPRB) Commissioners discussed Wednesday night whether smoking marijuana should be banned in the city’s parks.

But even if it is, you likely won’t be charged or even fined for doing it.

Marijuana in Minneapolis parks

What we know:

Currently, Minnesota law does not prohibit the use of marijuana in public places, instead leaving the decision up to local jurisdictions.

In Minneapolis, smoking and vaping tobacco are already banned in public parks.

But now MPRB commissioners say the policy would be extended to include cannabis.

Why you should care:

Following a presentation regarding the city’s tobacco and THC policies, a vote to ultimately adopt THC use enforcement action was split, and failed to gain approval.

In lieu of enforcement, city staff - including police - could be instructed to issue warnings, and eject people from public parks who do not adhere to them.

Supporters of a ban say a vote to adopt enforcement action, while tying an ordinance to a petty misdemeanor and subsequent fine, would further enhance compliance.

Meanwhile, its detractors worried about people of color being disproportionately affected by enforcement.

Any potential policy would also govern how THC edibles and beverages could be sold in city parks.

Consistent with its tobacco policy, smoking marijuana will be banned within city parks.

Cannabis in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Minnesota is the 23rd state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana for users 21 and older.

But it’s been a slow journey since then toward getting dispensaries open – with the state now poised to have the nation’s third-slowest roll-out from legalization to recreational sales.

What's next:

Minnesota's first cannabis retail licenses are expected to go out in May after the Office of Cannabis Management registered its finalized rules.

But as they stand, retailers won’t have a legal supply source until licensed cultivators can finish crops, which usually takes at least three months.