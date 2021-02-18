Slick roads lead to 113 crashes Thursday morning, State Patrol says

article

The Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to more than 100 crashes Thursday morning after a dusting of snow created slick conditions.

According to the State Patrol, 113 crashes were reported statewide as of 10 a.m. 12 of those crashes involved injuries, including one with serious injuries on Hwy. 169 in Hibbing.

State troopers also responded to 55 vehicle spin outs and one jackknifed semi.

A trooper was also involved in a crash Thursday morning after being struck from behind at Highway 169 and Interstate 394.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, roads in the Twin Cities area were covered with some slush, snow and ice throughout the morning on Thursday.

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.