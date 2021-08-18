Shots fired at memorial for Brooklyn Park shooting victim

Police say shots were fired at a memorial set up for a shooting victim in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night.

According to Brooklyn Park police, at about 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of shots fired at 5700 Brookdale Dr. N., where a memorial was set up for the earlier shooting victim.

Multiple callers reported that a large group of people were shooting at each other, and that the suspects left the area on foot and in vehicles. Officers searched the area and located four suspects, who were arrested.

No one was injured.

A deadly shooting happened near the African market at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Yates, according to Brooklyn Park police. (FOX 9)

At about 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in a car parked near an African market. The teen later died at the hospital.