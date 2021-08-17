Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old dies in Brooklyn Park shooting near African market

By FOX 9 Staff
A deadly shooting happened near the African market at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Yates, according to Brooklyn Park police. (FOX 9)

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in a car parked near an African market in Brooklyn Park, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., officers responded to the reported shooting at 5700 Brookdale Drive. When police arrived, they found a teen with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he later died.

According to preliminary information, a suspect walked up to the parked vehicle and shot the teen, who was sitting inside. Police believe the case involves several suspects. No one is in custody.

The case remains under investigation.