Minnesota hemp industry gets a lifeline as US Senate votes 61-32 to delay federal ban

The Brief The Senate passed a bipartisan bill to delay the federal hemp ban through December 11, 2026. The bill, championed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also bans synthetic hemp derivatives. The legislation still needs approval from the House of Representatives.



A Senate vote has put a pause on the looming federal hemp ban, giving Minnesota’s hemp industry more time to find a lasting solution.

Senate passes bill to delay hemp ban

What we know:

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill with a provision from Sen. Amy Klobuchar to delay the federal hemp ban until December 11, 2026. The bill also bans synthetic hemp derivatives and is based on the Hemp Planting Predictability Act, which Klobuchar introduced with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

The Senate rejected an attempt to remove the delay provision by a vote of 61-32, showing strong bipartisan support for the measure. Klobuchar worked late into the night to secure support from both sides of the aisle.

What they're saying:

"This is good news for Minnesota’s farmers, brewers, small businesses, and customers," said Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator. "The Senate has passed a bipartisan bill with a key provision based on my legislation to delay the ill-conceived federal hemp ban, which I opposed last year. This delay provides more time to find a long-term solution, like the sensible safety rules we have in Minnesota, rather than allowing a federal ban to wipe out a thriving industry. I will keep working to make sure Minnesota continues to have a safe and strong hemp industry," said Klobuchar.

The bill’s passage means Minnesota’s hemp producers and related businesses can continue their operations for now, as lawmakers work toward a more permanent approach.

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where its fate will be decided in the coming weeks.

The backstory:

The hemp industry’s current uncertainty began in 2018 when Congress changed how it defined hemp, aiming to give farmers a new crop. But the law’s wording allowed businesses to sell products with enough hemp-derived THC to get users high without breaking federal law, creating a new market for THC drinks and edibles.

A bill passed last year, however, will soon close that loophole and ban the products unless Congress intervenes.