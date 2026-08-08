Uptown Art Fair returns to Minneapolis after 2-year hiatus

The Brief The Uptown Art Fair is back in Uptown this weekend after a two-year break from its original location. Organizers are investing half of this year’s profits back into the Uptown community to help revitalize the area. The fair features a new setting, live music, food, and a wide variety of art, with events continuing through Sunday.



The Uptown Art Fair is making its return to Uptown this weekend, bringing crowds, creativity and a renewed focus on supporting the local community.

Uptown Art Fair returns to its original neighborhood

What we know:

The Uptown Art Fair is celebrating its 60th year and is back in Uptown after being held elsewhere for two years due to construction.

"It's in its 60th year, so it's an iconic event," said Stefani Pennaz, executive director of the Uptown Association.

Organizers have reimagined the fair’s layout, moving it to a scenic location along Lake of the Isles.

"So we started to look into what we like it to be, and we have reimagined it at Lake of the Isles, and it's just a beautiful setting. It's so gorgeous," said Pennaz.

This year’s fair is drawing big crowds with food, art and live music, aiming to bring new energy to a neighborhood that has faced challenges in recent years.

A new commitment to the Uptown community

Why you should care:

Half of the net proceeds from the art fair will be reinvested into Uptown, supporting improvements like flowers, lighting and public art.

"One thing that we're doing that I think is so instrumental in moving forward is 50% of our net proceeds are being reinvested back into Uptown," said Pennaz.

For many, the fair’s return is about more than just art—it’s about reconnecting with the community.

"It's feeling like when I was a kid again, which is great. Yeah, I think we've had like a little bit of a lesser turnout the last couple years, so this feels great," said Cerena Karmaliani, a resident who lives nearby.

Visitors can find much more than paintings at the fair, with jewelry, photography and many other types of art on display.

"I think when people think of like the art fair in general, they may just think of like paintings and stuff. But there's jewelry. There's photography. There’s so many different types of art here that you might find something that you enjoy that you didn’t expect," said Sophie Karmaliani, a resident who lives nearby.

The fair continues Sunday for anyone who missed the festivities on Saturday, offering another chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of Uptown.