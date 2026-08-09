Edina Aquatic Center 'disturbance' leads to 1 arrest

The Brief Edina police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he was involved in a "disturbance" at the Edina Aquatic Center." The man was taken into custody and held on outstanding felony warrants. No other arrests or injuries were reported.



Edina police say a "disturbance" led to a large police presence near the Edina Aquatic Center and later resulted in the arrest of a man who had "outstanding felony warrants."

Man arrested following incident at Edina Aquatic Center

What we know:

Authorities say there was a large police presence near the Edina Aquatic Center around 7 p.m. on Saturday in response to a "disturbance."

Edina police reportedly found everyone involved, but one of them fled on foot.

Police say they then established a perimeter south of the Aquatic Center and took a 19-year-old man into custody with the help of a Richfield police K9.

That man was then taken to jail and held on what are described by police as "outstanding felony warrants."

No other arrests or injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details on what led to the disturbance.