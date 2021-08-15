Shooting leaves man dead in Minneapolis

article

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 1:55 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 100 block of West Lake Street. When they arrived, officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other, and one of the occupants was shot. The other vehicle then fled.

This is the 58th reportable homicide in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.