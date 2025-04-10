Juvenile, state trooper injured in Clear Lake crash involving wrong-way driver

The Brief Authorities say a juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries and a State Trooper was one of four others hurt in a crash involving a wrong-way driver Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 10 in Clear Lake. A total of five people were hurt, and the trooper hit at least one of the vehicles responding to the scene.



Clear Lake wrong-way crash

The backstory:

The Minnesota State Patrol responded just after 9 p.m. to reports of a wrong-way driver on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast. The vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 10 and 70th Avenue, and the trooper responding to the incident then collided with one or both vehicles.

Authorities say a juvenile was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The state trooper was among four who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

‘We are deeply saddened’

What they're saying:

Authorities released a statement Thursday, acknowledging the juvenile was seriously hurt and the trooper injured.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred last night on Highway 10 in Clear Lake. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we recognize the profound impact this has on everyone involved. Our troopers work across the state each day to keep Minnesota roads safe. Our hearts go out to all of those involved and their families during this difficult time," the statement said.

Sherburne County to take over

What's next:

The State Patrol says the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is taking over the crash investigation.