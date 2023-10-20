Expand / Collapse search

Shakopee Brewhall celebrates top 7 finish at US Chamber's Small Business Awards

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Small Business
FOX 9

Shakopee Brewhall in running for award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its finalists for "America’s Top Small Business Awards," and Shakopee Brewhall is one of them. Shakopee Brewhall gained a spot in the top seven finalists in the competition, which had an estimated 15,000 applicants from across the country. The winner of "America's Top Small Business" will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 19.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Shakopee Brewhall gained a top seven spot in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's America's Top Small Business Awards. Those top seven finalists attended an award ceremony in Washington, D.C. Thursday evening, where the winner was announced. 

Shakopee Brewhall said on Facebook, "We may not have won tonight, but we know we are privileged to even stand on the same stage as these other small businesses. Cheers to all and we hope to see you at the Shakopee BrewHall soon." 

The Brewhall thanked all their customers, stating they wouldn't be what they've become without their customers. 

The grand prize winner of the Small Business Awards was Elderly Instruments out of Lansing, Michigan. 