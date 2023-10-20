Shakopee Brewhall celebrates top 7 finish at US Chamber's Small Business Awards

Shakopee Brewhall gained a top seven spot in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's America's Top Small Business Awards. Those top seven finalists attended an award ceremony in Washington, D.C. Thursday evening, where the winner was announced.

Shakopee Brewhall said on Facebook, "We may not have won tonight, but we know we are privileged to even stand on the same stage as these other small businesses. Cheers to all and we hope to see you at the Shakopee BrewHall soon."

The Brewhall thanked all their customers, stating they wouldn't be what they've become without their customers.

The grand prize winner of the Small Business Awards was Elderly Instruments out of Lansing, Michigan.