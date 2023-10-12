Shakopee Brewhall finalist in ‘America’s Top Small Business’ awards

article

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its finalists for "America’s Top Small Business Awards," and Shakopee Brewhall is one of them.

Shakopee Brewhall gained a spot in the top seven finalists in the competition, which had an estimated 15,000 applicants from across the country.

"When we were applying for this award, we had no idea how big this could be for our business. This recognitions a testament to our team for creating welcoming and memorable experiences to our customers, our customers for continuing to try out our new beers and coffee offerings, and our local business partners for their collaboration and support," Caitlin Drayna with Shakopee Brewhall told FOX 9 on Thursday.

Shakopee Brewhall is a hybrid coffee house and craft brewery, with a changing variety of beer and hand-crafted coffee, according to their website. They also host a handful of events, including trivia, live music and book club.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it picked the seven finalists for its "exceptional business growth, creative success strategies, ability to overcome challenges and a deep community engagement."

The top seven small business finalists will receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and will be featured on their website.

The winner of "America’s Top Small Business" will be announced on Oct. 19 at the agency's summit for the competition and will receive a $25,000 cash prize.

"These top seven small businesses from across the country represent the innovation, resilience, and growth mindset of American entrepreneurship. They are putting their dreams to work and making a difference in their communities. All 15,000 of this year’s small business applicants are a testament to the courage and commitment required to serve customers, solve problems, and strengthen society every day," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark in a statement.