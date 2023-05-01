Sex offender attacks staff member at Moose Lake facility Monday

A client of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake, Minnesota, is facing charges after attacking a staff member Monday.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:23 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call reporting a client assault on a staff member.

The staff member was performing rounds when the client approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a heavy object. After the staff member collapsed, the client continued beating and kicking him in the head as other staff members rushed to his aid, according to a press release.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Essentia Health Ambulance responded along with Moose Lake Fire District personnel, and the 53-year-old male victim was airlifted to the hospital.

Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, 29, was arrested and transported to the Carlton County Jail. He is being held on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

"We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworkers. Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers," said Minnesota Sex Offender Program Executive Director Nancy Johnston in a statement.

The incident is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.