Rep. Melissa Hortman, Mark Hortman funeral balances humanity, politics and healing

It was an emotional day in Minneapolis as the funeral for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, was held at the Basilica of St. Mary.

The service struck a balance between politics, healing and the humanity of the couple after they were killed in what officials say was an act of political violence.

Hortmans remembered

What they're saying:

A friend of the Hortmans, Robin Ann Williams, bid farewell while delivering a eulogy to the couple.

"We are buried in sorrow right now," Williams said. "But I do believe that we will experience joy again, and Mark and Melissa would not want it any other way. Goodbye, my friends."

Melissa and Mark's children, Colin and Sophie, bore the burden of saying goodbye to both of their parents on the same day.

Rev. Dan Griffith spoke to them during his homily, saying, "You will feel the presence of your parents throughout your lives. … in big moments in your life and in small, quiet moments."

Rev. Griffith added that now is the time for healing and coming together as a community.

"Here in Minnesota, we have been the ground zero place, sadly, for racial injustice," Rev. Griffith said. "The killing of George Floyd just miles from our church today. And now we are the ground-zero place for political violence and extremism."

Gov. Tim Walz served as a pallbearer, calling Melissa the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history and a dear friend. He added that millions of Minnesotans will get to live better lives because the couple chose public service.

"Maybe it is this moment where each of us can examine the way we work together, the way we talk about each other, the ways we fight for things we care about, a moment when each of us re-commit to engaging in politics and life the way Mark and Melissa did, fiercely, enthusiastically, heartily, but without ever losing sight of our common humanity," Gov. Walz said.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy spoke as the bells tolled after the end of the funeral mass.

Legacy of the Hortmans

Dig deeper:

The Lowry Avenue Bridge, along with other landmarks, will be lit green to honor the Hortmans on Saturday night. Green was Melissa's favorite color and also symbolizes her work on environmental issues.

Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, represented Brooklyn Park in District 34B and served 11 terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Her colleagues in the state legislature remembered her as a friend, a mentor, and a true public servant dedicated to helping fellow Minnesotans.

Hortman was elected in 2004 and worked as an attorney before entering politics. She then served as the Democratic Speaker of the House in Minnesota for six years, starting in 2019, and giving up the role after the 2024 elections resulted in an even partisan split.

Hortman worked to pass several liberal initiatives while Democrats held a narrow majority. During the DFL trifecta in 2023 and 2024, Hortman was at the helm of expanding abortion rights, transgender rights, paid family and medical leave, universal free school lunches and childcare credits.

Earlier this year, Hortman led Democrats in boycotting sessions in the Minnesota House for nearly a month to prevent Republicans from using a vacancy in a Democratic seat to solidify power in the chamber. They later reached a power-sharing agreement to end the standoff.

When the DFL lost its majority, she helped negotiate a deal to keep the state government funded and provided a crucial vote to make sure it passed.

What you can do:

The Hortmans' two adult children, Colin and Sophie, shared seven ways people can honor their parents:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.

What's next:

A private burial for Mark and Melissa Hortman is set to take place at a later date.