Suspected Minneapolis serial arsonist arrested after multiple fires

For the last month, time has stood still at FACE Facial Bar and Lounge.

"It is my worst nightmare. It is very devastating. It is very hard," said owner Matisse Johnson.

Background

Johnson opened the day spa off Lake Street in 2020, weathering everything from crime to road construction, but an early morning dumpster fire in late July forced her to close her doors for weeks after harmful smoke covered walls, furniture and appliances.

Several other businesses and apartments in the building were also severely impacted by the blaze.

What happened?

On Wednesday, the man authorities say is responsible for all of this made his first appearance in court.

Surveillance video shows a person matching the description of 62-year-old Bennett Thomas lighting a recycling dumpster on fire in the early morning hours of July 22.

He's accused of starting five different fires in the area, telling investigators he lights trash cans on fire for fun, but denied causing the structure fire.

How to help

"I'm going on a month of not having employment, my employees not having employment and really no answers as to when we will be able to open back up," said Johnson.

GoFundMe campaigns have been started for FACE and The Ink Lab.