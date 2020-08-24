Senate candidate Jason Lewis holds 'Back the Blue' town hall

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Minnesota this November says law enforcement is under attack.

Jason Lewis, a former U.S. Representative, held what he called a “Back the Blue” town hall in Eagan Monday evening.

Lewis said officers are increasingly being vilified and targeted because of the “Defund the Police” movement.

Lewis criticized Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey who he claims are making the city less safe by failing to support the police.

“You’re not gonna get the police,” he said. “You’re not gonna get law and order, you’re not gonna get public order, if you have a mayor and governor who won’t back them and that is the first duty of these elected officials and yet they don’t do it.”

Lewis also said if state and local leaders are not willing to do more to keep streets safe, the federal government might have to step in and do so.

Minneapolis Police Federation President Lt. Bob Kroll, who has come under fire by protesters following the death of George Floyd, also spoke at the event.