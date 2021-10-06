Expand / Collapse search

Semitruck hauling Leinenkugel's beer crashes on I-94 in Wisconsin

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Wisconsin
FOX 9
A semi truck hauling Leinenkugels was involved in a rollover crash in Wisconsin.

HIXTON, Wis. (FOX 9) - Officials are clearing the scene after a semi truck hauling Leinenkugel's beer crashed Wednesday morning near Hixton, Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at about 9:15 a.m., authorities responded to a rollover crash involving a semitruck on I-94 in Jackson County.

The right lane was closed for a period of time as officials cleared the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

