Security guard on the mend after getting shot at Nicollet Diner

Nearly two weeks following a shooting that injured two security guards in downtown Minneapolis, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out.

The woman, who only wants to be identified as Amy, says her 29-year-old son Shairaz took a couple of bullets to the legs while working the overnight shift at the Nicollet Diner nearly two weeks ago.

The soon-to-be father of three was released from the hospital but has a long road to recovery. He is still unable to walk unassisted, making him unable to work. In addition, he’s in-and-out of doctor visits and grappling with the psychological trauma of the incident.

"How does anybody survive without an income?" she said. "He has a baby on the way, a fiancée who is due any day, and he can’t get up. He can’t do anything."

Amy launched a fundraising campaign to help her son pay the bills while he’s out of work.

She said the shooting took place after the security guards attempted to stop a customer who left without paying his bill.

"My son could have not been here over a $20 bill," she said. "Luckily by the grace of God, angels, whatever protection… he didn’t get shot in the upper body."

Minneapolis Police say there have been no arrests in the case, as the investigation is ongoing.

"Somebody knows who this person is, and it breaks my heart to know that this person almost took two innocent lives and could have taken many others."

She says her son is eager to return to work and wants to continue working security as soon as he’s recovered.