Search warrant: Driver admitted to smoking marijuana prior to deadly Highland Park pedestrian crash

The driver that hit and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul, Minnesota Friday night admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the crash, according to a search warrant.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. According to police, an 18-year-old woman driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox hit a 37-year-old woman as she was crossing West 7th Street in the Highland Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim, identified as Kevelyn Hopkins of St. Paul, was lying semi-conscious on the ground, according to the search warrant. She was missing a leg and had numerous other trauma injuries.

Paramedics took her to Regions Hospital, where she died on Saturday.

The driver remained at the scene. The search warrant said she was crying uncontrollably and hyperventilating. Officers observed she had bloodshot and watery eyes.

The driver admitted to smoking marijuana nine hours prior to the crash, according to the search warrant.

Officers administered field sobriety tests to the driver and observed “numerous indicators of impairment." A preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content was .000.

Officers arrested the driver and booked her into the Ramsey County Jail for criminal vehicular operation. Charges have not been filed.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 651-266-5656.