Search crews find 2 dead after fire tears through New Hope, Minn. home

Police say a fire that broke out Thursday morning claimed the life of two people in New Hope, Minnesota.

Officers and firefighters responded just before 11 a.m. to the 4600 block of Aquila Avenue for reports of a house fire.

As fire crews knocked down the flames, rescue teams searched the building and found two people who were dead.

Police say the fire is now under investigation by the state fire marshal. The cause of the fire is not yet known.