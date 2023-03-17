Animals celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mall of America

Aquatic creatures were feeling extra lucky while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Sea Life on Friday.

The Sea Life Aquarium at Mall of America celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by giving some animals a holiday-themed treat while dressing for the occasion.

The tortoises celebrated in a festive green hat and bow with shamrocks while enjoying their tray of lettuce, pear and carrots to match the Irish flag colors, the aquarium said.

Meanwhile, the bearded dragon found his pot of gold filled with bell peppers and was extra lucky with a cricket for dessert. The urchins couldn’t miss out on the fun and were sporting a green hat with an empty pot of gold inside the tank.