Screen time for kids under 2 linked to sensory differences in toddlerhood, study finds

A new study shows that babies and toddlers exposed to television screen time may be more likely to exhibit atypical sensory behaviors later in toddlerhood.

Researchers at Drexel University analyzed nearly 1,500 caregiver surveys regarding their child’s sensory preferences, such as sensitivity to or avoidance of sensations like loud sounds or bright lights. Children at ages 12, 18 and 24 months were analyzed.

"Prior to this study there was little understanding of potential risk factors for atypical sensory processing," Karen Heffler, a lead researcher of the study, told FOX Television Stations. "Since screen time can potentially be modified through parent education, we designed the study to determine the association between early-life screen time and sensory processing outcomes among toddlers."

The findings, published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, showed that children exposed to greater TV viewing by their second birthday were more likely to develop atypical sensory processing behaviors, such as "sensation seeking" and "sensation avoiding," as well as "low registration" — being less sensitive or slower to respond to stimuli, such as their name being called, by 33 months old.

TV viewing linked to sensory differences in children

At 12 months, any screen exposure compared to no screen viewing was associated with a 105% greater likelihood of exhibiting high sensory behaviors, rather than typical sensory behaviors, at 33 months. At 18 months, each additional hour of daily screen time was associated with a 23% increased odds, and at 24 months, children had a 20% increased risk.

The study also found that the types of atypical sensory processing differed by the age of exposure.

Screen exposure at 12 months was associated with low registration behaviors, while greater screen exposure at 18 months was associated with both low registration and sensation avoidance. And, greater screen exposure at 24 months was associated with sensation avoidance, sensory sensitivity and sensation seeking.

"Rather than have parents feel guilty about a few minutes of screen time, we hope this will help them to be mindful about the experiences of their children and to understand the importance of play, social engagement, and exploration of the world around them, and how screen time differs from real-world experiences that it displaces." - Karen Heffler

The study did not quantify the number of hours of screen time of those who were viewing at that age, posing one limitation to the study. They also did not analyze smartphones or tablets for this research.

"We do know that very young children learn poorly from screens compared to in-person interaction, and that early-life screen time is associated with other delays in social, cognitive, and language outcomes, with more hours generally associated with worse outcomes," Heffler continued. "Rather than have parents feel guilty about a few minutes of screen time, we hope this will help them to be mindful about the experiences of their children and to understand the importance of play, social engagement, and exploration of the world around them, and how screen time differs from real-world experiences that it displaces."

Impacts of screen time

According to Child Mind Institute , atypical sensory processing is commonly seen in several behavioral health problems, including children with ADHD and up to 90% of children with autism. Sensory symptoms are associated with hyperactivity, restricted and repetitive behavior, irritability, behavioral problems, and emotional dysregulation.

This follows previous research showing how screen time impacts the ways kids speak, hear, feel and think.

A report published last year in J AMA Pediatrics , suggested that toddlers with too much exposure to screens, including television, computers, tablets, and smartphones, were susceptible to developmental delays.

Results from the study revealed that 1-year-old kids who had one to four hours of screen time per day were at a higher risk of developmental delays in communication, fine motor, problem-solving, and personal and social skills by 2 years old.

Outdoor play may reduce negative impacts from screen time

Another study published last year suggested that the negative impacts associated with screen time could be mediated by an increase in outdoor play.

Researchers found that higher screen time, greater than 1 hour per day, at 2 years old was associated with both lower communication and daily living skills at age 4 years old. Yet, 18% of the association was mediated and alleviated by the frequency of outdoor play at 2 years and 8 months of age.

"Higher screen time at age 2 years was directly associated with poorer communication at age 4 years. It was also associated with daily living skills, but frequency of outdoor play at age 2 years 8 months alleviated it, suggesting outdoor play mitigated the association between higher screen time and suboptimal neurodevelopment," the study authors wrote.

Researchers said the findings suggest that outdoor play may mitigate the connection between higher screen time and later suboptimal neurodevelopment, implying the potential for intervention.

Screen time guidelines

Screen time refers to the amount of time spent watching or using screen devices, such as televisions, video game systems, tablets and smartphones.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended that babies younger than 18 months get no screen time at all. The exception to this rule is video chatting with grandparents or other family members or friends, which is considered quality time interacting with others.

The AAP said toddlers 18 months to 24 months old can start to enjoy some screen time with a parent or caregivers, explaining that children this age can learn when an adult is there to reinforce lessons.

By age 2, AAP said it’s okay for kids to watch up to 1 hour a day of high-quality educational programming.

AAP also noted the importance of scheduling plenty of non-screen time into your child's day.

"Playtime is important for learning and building creativity," the AAP said . "Schedule lots of time for hands-on learning and interacting with caregivers and friends. Also, encourage your child to be physically active every day."

AAP continued, "Most of a baby's brain development happens in the first 2 years of life. That's why it's so important for babies and toddlers to explore their environment and experience many sights, sounds, tastes, and textures. Interacting and playing with others helps children learn about the world around them."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.