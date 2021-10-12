School bus crash on Hwy. 212 in Carver County leaves 3 injured, including 2 children

Three people were injured, including two children, in a school bus crash on Highway 212 in Carver County Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m., a Hutchinson Public Schools bus transporting a boys’ cross country team was making a left turn from County Road 31 onto Highway 212 when it was hit by an oncoming car.

Two boys on the bus, a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the car was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

"We are very fortunate to only have minor injuries as our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students," the Hutchinson school district said in a statement. "We are proud of our coaches, bus company staff and student athletes for the manner in which they handled this accident."

The crash remains under investigation.