Sauk County, Wisconsin deadly plane crash: 5 adults, 1 child identified

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The Brief The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified six people killed in a plane crash on Tuesday in the Town of Dellona, Wisconsin. Officials said the fixed-wing Piper was on a return trip from Kenosha to Menomonie when it went down in a densely wooded area north of Park Lane and west of Herwig Road. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation, and officials said no one on the ground was hurt.



Authorities have released the names of the six people killed when a Piper plane went down in Sauk County.

Victims identified after Sauk County plane crash

What we know:

On Thursday, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office released the names of the six people found dead at the crash scene.

Investigators said the plane was carrying five adults and one child. Officials also said all six people aboard were found dead at the scene, no structures were damaged and no one on the ground was reported hurt.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Ronald R. Riek, 63, of Woodville, Wisconsin; Tyler J. Harvey, 36, of Cadott, Wisconsin; Mary K. Brion, 67, of Nelson, Wisconsin; Amanda M. Haremza, 45, of Altoona, Wisconsin; a 13-year-old from Altoona, Wisconsin; and Kayla C. Turpin, 39, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Search area and investigation details in Dellona

The backstory:

At about 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona, the Sauk County Dispatch Center received multiple reports of a plane down, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency crews found the crash site north of Park Lane and west of Herwig Road in a densely wooded area and began searching for survivors.

During the search, investigators worked to confirm the aircraft's identity and the flight manifest of the people believed to be on board, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said the fixed-wing Piper was flying a return trip from Kenosha to Menomonie and had been in contact with a nearby air traffic control tower before the crash.

What's next:

The scene remains secured while investigators work to determine what led to the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and will lead the investigation, and that Lake Delton Police Department, Delton Fire Department, Dells/Delton EMS, Sauk County Coroner's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol helped at the scene.

What's next:

Investigators said they are still working to learn what was said in the tower transmissions and whether weather in the area played any role in the crash. The sheriff's office did not release any more details beyond the names of the victims.