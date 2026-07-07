Sartell emergency road closure: Pinecone Road shut down for water main repair through July 14

The Brief Pinecone Road in Sartell will close for emergency water main repairs from Wednesday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 14. Drivers should use the signed detour and expect increased traffic in the area, especially over the weekend. The city urges caution in residential neighborhoods along the detour and will provide updates as work progresses.



A major stretch of Pinecone Road will be closed for nearly a week while crews fix an emergency water main break.

Emergency closure and repair timeline for Pinecone Road

What we know:

The City of Sartell says Pinecone Road will be closed between 5th Street North and 2½ Street North starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. Crews need to excavate the concrete roadway to find and replace the damaged water main, then install new concrete that must cure before reopening.

Repairs are expected to last until about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, but the city will share updates if timelines change.

Dig deeper:

Because the road is concrete, the repair process will take longer than usual. The city says the concrete needs time to cure for safety before traffic can return.

The detour has drivers taking either 5th Street North of 2½ Street North to 9th Avenue North to go around the water main leak.

Why you should care:

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, follow the posted detour, and allow extra travel time, especially with more traffic expected this weekend.

Local drivers are advised to use alternate routes they know to help reduce congestion on the detour.

The city reminds everyone that the detour goes through residential neighborhoods. Drivers should slow down, watch for children and pedestrians, and "drive like you live there," said the City of Sartell.

The city also thanked residents for their patience and understanding while crews work "to complete this emergency repair as quickly and safely as possible."