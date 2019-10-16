Sara Bareilles sings 'Brave' with U of M Masonic Children's Hospital staff and patients

Sara Bareilles visited the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Wednesday to sing with patients and staff six years after the hospital made a video tribute to her hit song.

The original video, which has over 1.6 million views on Youtube, shows hospital patients and staff lip syncing and dancing to Bareilles’ hit song “Brave.”

Wednesday, Bareilles came to sing the song with some of those same people from the video at the hospital in Minneapolis.

“No words can adequately express our gratitude, Sara,” said the hospital in a tweet.