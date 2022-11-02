Rush City mayor calls emergency meeting on diversity mural

The mayor of Rush City has called a special City Council meeting to discuss a mural that celebrates diversity.

The new mural is on the exterior of a hair salon in Rush City, located in Chisago County. The mural has created some controversy, and the city issued a zoning violation notice about it.

City leaders insist the mural is not authorized under local statutes and have ordered the business to remove it. But the owners argue, the painting sends a message of inclusivity and unity, and they are not touching it.

Now, Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg has called a special meeting of the City Council to "discuss" the zoning violation the city issued. The meeting will be held on November 7.

The property owner Jason Oare told FOX 9 the family hasn't been told whether or not the code violation was resinded. They plan to be at the meeting and are looking forward to positive discussions and violation being rescinded.

Oare said they've been overwhelmed with all the positive feedback, adding "A huge thank you to all who have reached out and supported us."

Meanwhile, a "Save the Wall" rally is planned for Saturday.