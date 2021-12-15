Expand / Collapse search
Roseville police looking for teen who never made it to school

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 3:52PM
Izaich Mardis was reported missing in an alert from police on Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 9)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Roseville police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy who left for school on Tuesday but never made it to class and hasn't been heard from since.

In an alert from the state, officers say Izaich Mardis was wearing a Minnesota Twins stocking cap, a Twins backpack, a gray puffy coat, with a red hoodie and black sweatpants when he left home Tuesday morning.

But, since then, officers say he never showed up at school and his family hasn't heard from him.

Officers are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for Izaich and, if you spot him, to call 911 or the Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch Center at 651-767-0640.