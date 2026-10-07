Rosedale Center closing Potluck food hall in mid-October

The Brief Rosedale Center is closing Potluck, the mall's food court, in mid-October. Potluck is home to several local restaurants, including OG ZaZa Pizza, Smack Shack, Legendary Spice, Tio's Tacos and more. Potluck opened in 2019.



A popular local mall in Roseville, Minnesota is closing its entire food court.

Rosedale Center food court to close

What we know:

Rosedale Center’s Potluck, which was filled with local restaurants, will close in mid-October, a spokesperson for the mall confirmed to FOX 9.

Potluck opened in 2019 as a food hall concept. It is home to some Twin Cities favorites, including OG ZaZa Pizza, Smack Shack, Legendary Spice, Black Coffee & Waffle Bar and Tio’s Tacos.

Potluck, a food hall with local restaurants located inside Rosedale Center.

What they're saying:

The owner of Tio’s Tacos posted on social media about the food court’s impending closure, writing, "While I don’t really understand the ownership’s decision nor do I agree with it, my hands are tied."

FOX 9 has reached out to Rosedale Center for additional comment but has not received a response.