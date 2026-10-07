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Rosedale Center closing Potluck food hall in mid-October

By FOX 9 Staff
Roseville
Published October 7, 2026 8:49 AM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 8:49 AM CDT
Rosedale Center's Potluck food hall closing
Rosedale Center's Potluck food hall closing

Rosedale Center's Potluck food hall closing

Rosedale Center is closing its Potluck food hall in mid-October. The Roseville, Minnesota mall's food court is home to several local restaurants, and was part of the mall's push to make it more of a destination for visitors. 

The Brief

    • Rosedale Center is closing Potluck, the mall's food court, in mid-October.
    • Potluck is home to several local restaurants, including OG ZaZa Pizza, Smack Shack, Legendary Spice, Tio's Tacos and more.
    • Potluck opened in 2019.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular local mall in Roseville, Minnesota is closing its entire food court. 

Rosedale Center food court to close

What we know:

Rosedale Center’s Potluck, which was filled with local restaurants, will close in mid-October, a spokesperson for the mall confirmed to FOX 9. 

Potluck opened in 2019 as a food hall concept. It is home to some Twin Cities favorites, including OG ZaZa Pizza, Smack Shack, Legendary Spice, Black Coffee & Waffle Bar and Tio’s Tacos. 

Potluck food hall at Rosedale Center

Potluck, a food hall with local restaurants located inside Rosedale Center. 

What they're saying:

The owner of Tio’s Tacos posted on social media about the food court’s impending closure, writing, "While I don’t really understand the ownership’s decision nor do I agree with it, my hands are tied." 

FOX 9 has reached out to Rosedale Center for additional comment but has not received a response. 

The Source: A spokesperson for Rosedale Center confirmed Potluck's closing in an email to FOX 9. Additional information in this story comes from social media and Rosedale Center's website. 

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