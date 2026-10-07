Rosedale Center closing Potluck food hall in mid-October
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular local mall in Roseville, Minnesota is closing its entire food court.
Rosedale Center food court to close
What we know:
Rosedale Center’s Potluck, which was filled with local restaurants, will close in mid-October, a spokesperson for the mall confirmed to FOX 9.
Potluck opened in 2019 as a food hall concept. It is home to some Twin Cities favorites, including OG ZaZa Pizza, Smack Shack, Legendary Spice, Black Coffee & Waffle Bar and Tio’s Tacos.
Potluck, a food hall with local restaurants located inside Rosedale Center.
What they're saying:
The owner of Tio’s Tacos posted on social media about the food court’s impending closure, writing, "While I don’t really understand the ownership’s decision nor do I agree with it, my hands are tied."
FOX 9 has reached out to Rosedale Center for additional comment but has not received a response.
The Source: A spokesperson for Rosedale Center confirmed Potluck's closing in an email to FOX 9. Additional information in this story comes from social media and Rosedale Center's website.