Rondo Community Library decreasing hours after 'negative behavior in the area'

The Brief The Rondo Community Library is adjusting its hours due to safety issues. Library staff cite "ongoing challenges and negative behavior in the area" as reasons for the decision. Officials say the change will last until at least Labor Day on Sept. 1, 2025.



St. Paul's Rondo Community Library will adjust its hours in response to "ongoing challenges and negative behavior in the area."

The adjusted hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Rondo library hours reduced

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for St. Paul Public Library said the Rondo Community Library hours will be temporarily reduced after "thoughtful discussion" about the safety and best interests of library staff, patrons and neighbors.

Part of the statement reads as follows:

"The ongoing challenges and resulting negative behavior in the area make it difficult for SPPL to adequately deliver safe and welcoming services at our Rondo Community Library, particularly on weekends when there are currently reduced staff resources. We are in the process of hiring an additional safety specialist for Rondo Community Library. This role has proven to be a critically important addition to our staff team and strengthens our community-centered approach to serving our neighbors.

"The City of Saint Paul is committed to a compassionate, coordinated response to the challenges in this corridor that prioritizes both public safety and human dignity. As you know, we, and cities in general, face a difficult balancing act between the need to maintain safe, clean public spaces, and the equally urgent need to support vulnerable individuals facing addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises."

The statement adds that services and programming for all ages will continue at the Rondo Community Library six days a week during the adjusted schedule. There are also library services available at nearby locations, including on Rice Street and Merriam Park.