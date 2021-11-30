Rollerskating and running at US Bank Stadium: Tickets, info

article

Rollerblading, rollerskating and running is returning to U.S. Bank Stadium this winter.

U.S. Bank Stadium is calling it "Winter Warm-Up." Skating and running will be offered from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights from Dec. 14 to Jan. 27 on the stadium’s main concourse, with the exception of Dec. 23.

Bring your own skates – no rentals

Open skating is offered from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with speed skating from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Skaters will need to bring their own equipment to participate as skate rental will not be available.

No strollers

Indoor running is offered on the stadium’s upper concourse. Proper footwear is required and no strollers are allowed.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and will be available online only at www.ticketmaster.com. Individual sessions are available for $12 per person. Be prepared to sign a waiver prior to participating.

Rollerdome Redux

Skaters enjoyed the warmth of the old Metrodome for many Minnesota winters, but the dome closed its doors to skating in December 2013 ahead of the stadium’s demolition. More than 800,000 people skated in the Metrodome since the Rollerdome program started in 1990.

When U.S. Bank Stadium first brought back rollerblading at the Vikings stadium, the inventor of Rollerblades was on hand for the moment.

"I’m so happy I was in town to come and experience it," Scott Olson told FOX 9.