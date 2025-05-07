Rochester NAACP holds town hall on racial slur video
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rochester NAACP branch is holding a community town hall to address a viral video that shows a woman saying racial slurs at a park.
Police investigating the incident say they have submitted their report to prosecutors, but it is not yet clear what charges, if any, the woman could face.
Community members gathered earlier this week to denounce the racism shown in the video.
The Source: This story uses information from the NAACP event page and past FOX 9 reporting.