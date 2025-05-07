Rochester NAACP holds town hall on racial slur video

The Brief The Rochester NAACP is holding a community town hall on the viral video that shows a woman saying racial slurs. Rochester police say they have submitted their investigation to Olmsted County prosecutors, but it's unclear what crimes the woman could be charged with. The Rochester NAACP said many in the community are demanding accountability and justice.



The Rochester NAACP branch is holding a community town hall to address a viral video that shows a woman saying racial slurs at a park.

Live video of the town hall can be viewed above when it begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Woman saying racial slurs in viral Rochester video raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for herself

Police investigating the incident say they have submitted their report to prosecutors, but it is not yet clear what charges, if any, the woman could face.

Community members gathered earlier this week to denounce the racism shown in the video.

FOX 9 will have more on this story following the town hall.