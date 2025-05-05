Rochester community members denounce 'racist’ online video

The Brief The video shows an upset woman calling a five-year-old boy the "n-word" at a Rochester playground. The woman seen using the "n word" has since received more than $600,000 in donations to relocate due to "online threats." Rochester Police completed an investigation into the woman’s conduct and submitted their findings to the Rochester City Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges.



This week, a video seen by millions of people online has left many people outraged.

The video, recorded at a Rochester playground, shows an upset woman calling a five-year-old boy the "n-word."

The backstory:

The woman accused the child of trying to take something from her diaper bag.

Now, community members are holding rallies to accuse the woman of a hate crime.

On Monday, upset community members gathered at Roy Sutherland Playground to demand the woman’s prosecution.

"I feel like it could be classified as a hate crime. I mean, this is a child. You don’t go after a child like that," Asia Johnson said. "There are so many other ways that could’ve been handled. That was the wrong way to handle that situation."

Witness speaks out

What they're saying:

The man who recorded the video was also there, and he told the crowd the video had changed his life.

"It has been a very tough few days, very tough," Sharmake Beyle Omar told a crowd. "I did the right thing, but right now it’s backlash… I haven’t been sleeping lately."

Adding to the crowd’s outrage, the woman seen using the "n word" may soon benefit from a fundraiser that collected more than $600,000 for her to relocate, due to "online threats."

A fundraiser for the child involved has raised about $300,000.

Rochester Police provided this update:

"The City of Rochester Police Department has completed an investigation into a disturbing video posted on social media. Findings have been submitted to the Rochester City Attorney's Office for review and consideration for a charging decision. RPD takes all reports and allegations seriously and must thoroughly gather information to ensure due process. We recognize the behavior captured in the video has raised many concerns, and we appreciate the community’s patience during the investigation and moving forward."